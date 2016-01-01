Welcome to Coding at 50
Can a menopausal brain learn new tricks? Join me on my journey from humble office manager to even humbler full stack developer
My second post ha ha ha
ha ha Here is some code This is test Hey, it works! :-) ... Read more »
My first post
bla bla bla ... Read more »
Welcome to Ghost
You're live! Nice. We've put together a little post to introduce you to the Ghost editor and get you started. You can manage your content by signing in to the admin area at <your blog URL>/ghost/. When ... Read more »
Welcome to Ghost
You're live! Nice. We've put together a little post to introduce you to the Ghost editor and get you started. You can manage your content by signing in to the admin area at <your blog URL>/ghost/. When ... Read more »
GhostWall Theme Features
GhostWall is a Clean Theme For Ghost. Idea for Portfolio, Showcase, Photographers, Personal Blog and Agency … Let’s look at GhostWall Features help to enhance value for your site. Features (New) 3 Home Page Styles Option (New) 2 Sidebar Styles ... Read more »
GhostWall Theme Shortcodes
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Cras eu diam felis. Nulla lacinia ultrices turpis, in scelerisque lacus commodo eget. Morbi nec dignissim ipsum, in vulputate turpis. Typography Heading 1 Heading 2 Heading 3 Heading 4 Heading 5 Heading ... Read more »
I'm Thumbnail Post With Very Very Long Title
Integer et velit quis elit gravida consequat sed eget nisi. Donec faucibus sem at mauris egestas, id rutrum est adipiscing. Duis nec euismod dolor. Etiam vitae commodo nunc. Nam eu erat hendrerit, imperdiet nibh ac, sagittis nibh. Pellentesque molestie, nibh ... Read more »
I'm Plain Text Post
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nam vestibulum luctus velit, ut faucibus lacus sagittis at. Morbi porta nulla malesuada, euismod risus nec, adipiscing arcu. Etiam justo erat, aliquam ut commodo eget, lobortis at urna. Donec lectus erat, ultrices ... Read more »
Syntax Highlighting
It's 100% Java Script based and it doesn't care what you have on your server. The two blocks below, "source" and "result" are generated dynamically by SyntaxHighlighter from regular <pre /> HTML tags. If you want to see a ... Read more »
I'm Vimeo Video Post
Aliquam eget arcu nec nisl imperdiet semper mollis sit amet tortor. Ut ultrices pharetra urna id cursus. Aenean ligula dolor, mollis id eros id, hendrerit malesuada nisi. Suspendisse et pellentesque est. In lobortis velit nec diam sodales, vel gravida nibh ... Read more »